2x points now for loyalty members
Pizza Paradise
Appetizers
- French Fries$6.99
- Masala French Fries$7.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.99
6 pieces
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Samosa$6.99
2 pieces
- Potato Wedges$7.99
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
6 pieces
- 10 Traditional wings(Any Flavor) with fries$14.99
- 5 Pc Breaded Chicken Tenders$14.99
- Garlic Bread$6.99
- Small 10'' Garlic Sticks with Cheese$7.99
- Small 10'' Paradise Garlic Sticks with Cheese$9.99
With jalapeño, pineapple, & red onion
- Medium 12'' Garlic Sticks with Cheese$8.99
- Medium 12'' Paradise Garlic Sticks with Cheese$10.99
With jalapeño, pineapple, & red onion
Paradise Fusion Pizzas
Small
- Small 10" Achari Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Small 10" Butter Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Small 10" Chicken Tikka Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- Small 10" Chilli Paneer Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Small 10" Curry Chicken Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- Small 10" Curry Veggie Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
Small 10" Malai Chicken Pizza
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken