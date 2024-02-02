2x points now for loyalty members
Pizza Paradise
Appetizers
- French Fries$6.99
- Masala French Fries$7.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.99
6 pieces
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Samosa$6.99
2 pieces
- Potato Wedges$7.99
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
6 pieces
- 10 Traditional wings(Any Flavor) with fries$14.99
- 5 Pc Breaded Chicken Tenders$14.99
- Garlic Bread$6.99
- Small 10'' Garlic Sticks with Cheese$7.99
- Small 10'' Paradise Garlic Sticks with Cheese$9.99
With jalapeño, pineapple, & red onion
- Medium 12'' Garlic Sticks with Cheese$8.99
- Medium 12'' Paradise Garlic Sticks with Cheese$10.99
With jalapeño, pineapple, & red onion
Paradise Fusion Pizzas
Small
- Small 10" Achari Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Small 10" Butter Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Small 10" Chicken Tikka Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- Small 10" Chilli Paneer Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Small 10" Curry Chicken Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- Small 10" Curry Veggie Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- Small 10" Malai Chicken Pizza$14.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- Small 10" Malai Paneer Pizza$14.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Small 10" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
Medium
- Medium 12" Achari Chicken Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Medium 12" Butter Chicken Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Medium 12" Chicken Tikka Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- Medium 12" Chilli Paneer Pizza$18.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Medium 12" Curry Chicken Pizza$18.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- Medium 12" Curry Veggie Pizza$18.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- Medium 12" Malai Chicken Pizza$18.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- Medium 12" Malai Paneer Pizza$18.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Medium 12" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
Large
- Large 14" Achari Chicken Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Large 14" Butter Chicken Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Large 14" Chicken Tikka Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- Large 14" Chilli Paneer Pizza$22.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Large 14" Curry Chicken Pizza$22.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- Large 14" Curry Veggie Pizza$22.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- Large 14" Malai Chicken Pizza$22.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- Large 14" Malai Paneer Pizza$22.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Large 14" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
X-Large
- X-Large 20" Achari Chicken Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- X-Large 20" Butter Chicken Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- X-Large 20" Chicken Tikka Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- X-Large 20" Chilli Paneer Pizza$29.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- X-Large 20" Curry Chicken Pizza$29.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- X-Large 20" Curry Veggie Pizza$29.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- X-Large 20" Malai Chicken Pizza$29.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- X-Large 20" Malai Paneer Pizza$29.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer