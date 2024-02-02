2x points now for loyalty members
Pizza Paradise
Appetizers
- French Fries$6.99
- Masala French Fries$7.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.99
6 pieces
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Samosa$6.99
2 pieces
- Potato Wedges$7.99
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
6 pieces
- 10 Traditional wings(Any Flavor) with fries$14.99
- 5 Pc Breaded Chicken Tenders$14.99
- Garlic Bread$6.99
- Small 10'' Garlic Sticks with Cheese$7.99
- Small 10'' Paradise Garlic Sticks with Cheese$9.99
With jalapeño, pineapple, & red onion
- Medium 12'' Garlic Sticks with Cheese$8.99
- Medium 12'' Paradise Garlic Sticks with Cheese$10.99
With jalapeño, pineapple, & red onion
Masala French Fries
Paradise Fusion Pizzas
Small
- Small 10" Achari Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Small 10" Butter Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Small 10" Chicken Tikka Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- Small 10" Chilli Paneer Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Small 10" Curry Chicken Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- Small 10" Curry Veggie Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- Small 10" Malai Chicken Pizza$14.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- Small 10" Malai Paneer Pizza$14.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Small 10" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
Medium
- Medium 12" Achari Chicken Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Medium 12" Butter Chicken Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Medium 12" Chicken Tikka Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- Medium 12" Chilli Paneer Pizza$18.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Medium 12" Curry Chicken Pizza$18.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- Medium 12" Curry Veggie Pizza$18.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- Medium 12" Malai Chicken Pizza$18.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- Medium 12" Malai Paneer Pizza$18.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Medium 12" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
Large
- Large 14" Achari Chicken Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Large 14" Butter Chicken Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Large 14" Chicken Tikka Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- Large 14" Chilli Paneer Pizza$22.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Large 14" Curry Chicken Pizza$22.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- Large 14" Curry Veggie Pizza$22.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- Large 14" Malai Chicken Pizza$22.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- Large 14" Malai Paneer Pizza$22.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Large 14" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
X-Large
- X-Large 20" Achari Chicken Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- X-Large 20" Butter Chicken Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- X-Large 20" Chicken Tikka Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- X-Large 20" Chilli Paneer Pizza$29.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- X-Large 20" Curry Chicken Pizza$29.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- X-Large 20" Curry Veggie Pizza$29.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- X-Large 20" Malai Chicken Pizza$29.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- X-Large 20" Malai Paneer Pizza$29.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- X-Large 20" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
Italian Specialty Pizzas
Small
- Small 10" All Meat Lovers$13.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, beef, bacon, & sausage
- Small 10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$13.99
Beef, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Small 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.99
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, onions & chicken
- Small 10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$13.99
Spinach, tomato, alfredo sauce and cheese
- Small 10" Chicken Pesto Pizza$13.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, beef, bacon & sausage
- Small 10" Classic Vegetarian Pizza$13.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, red onions, & artichoke
- Small 10" Combination Pizza$13.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, salami, pepperoni, beef & sausage
- Small 10" Garlic Tuscan Pizza$13.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Louisiana hot sausage, salami, black olives, diced tomatoes & green onion
- Small 10" Greek Vegetarian Pizza$13.99
Pizza sauce, feta cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, black olives & pepperoncini
- Small 10" Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pineapple & ham
- Small 10" Margherita Pizza$13.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes
- Small 10" Mexican Style Pizza$13.99
Tomatoes, beef, jalapeños, onion, mozzarella cheese & Cheddar cheese
- Small 10" New Yorker Pizza$13.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, ham & bacon
- Small 10" Pepperoni Passion Pizza$13.99
Indulge in extra pepperoni traditional pizza
- Small 10" Pineapple Chicken Luau Pizza$13.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella sauce, pineapple, chicken & bacon
- Small 10" Seafood Pizza$13.99
Shrimp, crab, mushroom & pizza sauce
- Small 10" Supreme Pizza$13.99
Pepproni, sausage, onions, mushroom and green peppers
- Small 10" Texas BBQ Pizza$13.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, bell peppers, bacon & chicken
Medium
- Medium 12" All Meat Lovers$16.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, beef, bacon, & sausage
- Medium 12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$16.99
Beef, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Medium 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.99
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, onions & chicken
- Medium 12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$16.99
Spinach, tomato, alfredo sauce and cheese
- Medium 12" Chicken Pesto Pizza$16.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, beef, bacon & sausage
- Medium 12" Classic Vegetarian Pizza$16.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, red onions, & artichoke
- Medium 12" Combination Pizza$16.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, salami, pepperoni, beef & sausage
- Medium 12" Garlic Tuscan Pizza$16.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Louisiana hot sausage, salami, black olives, diced tomatoes & green onion
- Medium 12" Greek Vegetarian Pizza$16.99
Pizza sauce, feta cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, black olives & pepperoncini
- Medium 12" Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pineapple & ham
- Medium 12" Margherita Pizza$16.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes
- Medium 12" Mexican Style Pizza$16.99
Tomatoes, beef, jalapeños, onion, mozzarella cheese & Cheddar cheese
- Medium 12" New Yorker Pizza$16.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, ham & bacon
- Medium 12" Pepperoni Passion Pizza$16.99
Indulge in extra pepperoni traditional pizza
- Medium 12" Pineapple Chicken Luau Pizza$16.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella sauce, pineapple, chicken & bacon
- Medium 12" Seafood Pizza$16.99
Shrimp, crab, mushroom & pizza sauce
- Medium 12" Supreme Pizza$16.99
Pepproni, sausage, onions, mushroom and green peppers
- Medium 12" Texas BBQ Pizza$16.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, bell peppers, bacon & chicken
Large
- Large 14" All Meat Lovers$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, beef, bacon, & sausage
- Large 14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$19.99
Beef, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Large 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, onions & chicken
- Large 14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$19.99
Spinach, tomato, alfredo sauce and cheese
- Large 14" Chicken Pesto Pizza$19.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, beef, bacon & sausage
- Large 14" Classic Vegetarian Pizza$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, red onions, & artichoke
- Large 14" Combination Pizza$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, salami, pepperoni, beef & sausage
- Large 14" Garlic Tuscan Pizza$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Louisiana hot sausage, salami, black olives, diced tomatoes & green onion
- Large 14" Greek Vegetarian Pizza$19.99
Pizza sauce, feta cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, black olives & pepperoncini
- Large 14" Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pineapple & ham
- Large 14" Margherita Pizza$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes
- Large 14" Mexican Style Pizza$19.99
Tomatoes, beef, jalapeños, onion, mozzarella cheese & Cheddar cheese
- Large 14" New Yorker Pizza$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, ham & bacon
- Large 14" Pepperoni Passion Pizza$19.99
Indulge in extra pepperoni traditional pizza
- Large 14" Pineapple Chicken Luau Pizza$19.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella sauce, pineapple, chicken & bacon
- Large 14" Seafood Pizza$19.99
Shrimp, crab, mushroom & pizza sauce
- Large 14" Supreme Pizza$19.99
Pepproni, sausage, onions, mushroom and green peppers
- Large 14" Texas BBQ Pizza$19.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, bell peppers, bacon & chicken
X-Large
- X-Large 20" All Meat Lovers$27.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, beef, bacon, & sausage
- X-Large 20" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$27.99
Beef, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- X-Large 20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$27.99
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, onions & chicken
- X-Large 20" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$27.99
Spinach, tomato, alfredo sauce and cheese
- X-Large 20" Chicken Pesto Pizza$27.99
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, beef, bacon & sausage
- X-Large 20" Classic Vegetarian Pizza$27.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, red onions, & artichoke
- X-Large 20" Combination Pizza$27.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, salami, pepperoni, beef & sausage
- X-Large 20" Garlic Tuscan Pizza$27.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, Louisiana hot sausage, salami, black olives, diced tomatoes & green onion
- X-Large 20" Greek Vegetarian Pizza$27.99
Pizza sauce, feta cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, black olives & pepperoncini
- X-Large 20" Hawaiian Pizza$27.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pineapple & ham
- X-Large 20" Margherita Pizza$27.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes
- X-Large 20" Mexican Style Pizza$27.99
Tomatoes, beef, jalapeños, onion, mozzarella cheese & Cheddar cheese
- X-Large 20" New Yorker Pizza$27.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, ham & bacon
- X-Large 20" Pepperoni Passion Pizza$27.99
Indulge in extra pepperoni traditional pizza
- X-Large 20" Pineapple Chicken Luau Pizza$27.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella sauce, pineapple, chicken & bacon
- X-Large 20" Seafood Pizza$27.99
Shrimp, crab, mushroom & pizza sauce
- X-Large 20" Supreme Pizza$27.99
Pepproni, sausage, onions, mushroom and green peppers
- X-Large 20" Texas BBQ Pizza$27.99
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, bell peppers, bacon & chicken
Calzones & Strombolis
Small
- Small Cheese Calzone$3.99
Four different cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, & Cheddar
- Small Chicken Calzone$3.99
Chicken, spinach, mozzarella, Parmesan, & ricotta cheese
- Small Meat Calzone$3.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, & bacon
- Small Paradise Stromboli$3.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mozzarella, & Parmesan cheese
- Small Supreme Calzone$3.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mozzarella, Parmesan, & ricotta
- Small Veg Calzone$3.99
Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella, & ricotta cheese
Medium
- Medium Cheese Calzone$16.99
Four different cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, & Cheddar
- Medium Chicken Calzone$16.99
Chicken, spinach, mozzarella, Parmesan, & ricotta cheese
- Medium Meat Calzone$16.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, & bacon
- Medium Paradise Stromboli$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mozzarella, & Parmesan cheese
- Medium Supreme Calzone$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mozzarella, Parmesan, & ricotta
- Medium Veg Calzone$16.99
Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella, & ricotta cheese
Large
- Large Cheese Calzone$19.99
Four different cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, & Cheddar
- Large Chicken Calzone$19.99
Chicken, spinach, mozzarella, Parmesan, & ricotta cheese
- Large Meat Calzone$19.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, & bacon
- Large Paradise Stromboli$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mozzarella, & Parmesan cheese
- Large Supreme Calzone$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mozzarella, Parmesan, & ricotta
- Large Veg Calzone$19.99
Black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella, & ricotta cheese
Oven-Baked Subs
- Chicken Sub$10.99
Diced chicken, sauce, onion, tomato, & bell pepper
- Meatball Sub$10.99
Beef meatballs, mozzarella cheese, & marinara sauce
- Philly Steak & Cheese$10.99
Cheese, onions, mushroom, & green peppers
- Pizza Paradise Sub$10.99
Ham, pepporoni, Turkey, tomato, cheese, & lettuce
- Turkey Sub$10.99
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese
- Veggie Sub$10.99
Tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, black olives, & sweet corn
Salads
Regular
- Regular Antipasto Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, ham, pepperoni, and salami
- Regular Caesar Salad$7.99
Lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese
- Regular Chef Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, Turkey, ham, and cheese
- Regular Chicken Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, chicken breast, and cheese
- Regular Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, and cheese
- Regular Greek Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, and feta cheese
- Salmon Salad$12.99
Regular. Lettuce, tomato, red onions, green peppers, & salmon
Party
- Party Caesar Salad$29.99
Lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese
- Party Chicken Salad$29.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, chicken breast, and cheese
- Party Garden Salad$29.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, and cheese
- Party Greek Salad$29.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, and feta cheese
- Party Size (Half Tray) Antipasto Salad$31.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, ham, pepperoni, and salami
- Party Size (Half Tray) Chef Salad$29.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, Turkey, ham, and cheese
Pastas
- Baked Ziti$11.99
Penne pasta, ricotta cheese, marinara, and cheese
- Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta$11.99
- Cajun Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$11.99
- Chicken Alfredo$11.99
Alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, & pasta
- Chicken Pesto$11.99
Pesto sauce, chicken, mozzarella sauce, & pasta
- Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta$10.99
- Lasagna$11.99
Classic tomato sauce, meat, & cheese on layers of tender pasta
- Paradise Davinci$11.99
Shrimp, chicken, and sausage with penne pasta served with Cajun alfredo sauce
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$11.99
Alfredo sauce, shrimp, mozzarella cheese, & fettucine pasta
- Spaghetti Spicy with Seafood$11.99
Crab, shrimp, mushroom, jalapeño, and spaghetti
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$11.99
Meat sauce over spaghetti with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$11.99
Marinara over spaghetti with meatballs, Parmesan, & mozzarella cheese