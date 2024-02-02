2x points now for loyalty members
Pizza Paradise
Appetizers
- French Fries$6.99
- Masala French Fries$7.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.99
6 pieces
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Samosa$6.99
2 pieces
- Potato Wedges$7.99
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
6 pieces
- 10 Traditional wings(Any Flavor) with fries$14.99
- 5 Pc Breaded Chicken Tenders$14.99
- Garlic Bread$6.99
- Small 10'' Garlic Sticks with Cheese$7.99
- Small 10'' Paradise Garlic Sticks with Cheese$9.99
With jalapeño, pineapple, & red onion
- Medium 12'' Garlic Sticks with Cheese$8.99
- Medium 12'' Paradise Garlic Sticks with Cheese$10.99
With jalapeño, pineapple, & red onion
Paradise Fusion Pizzas
Small
- Small 10" Achari Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Small 10" Butter Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Small 10" Chicken Tikka Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- Small 10" Chilli Paneer Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Small 10" Curry Chicken Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- Small 10" Curry Veggie Pizza$14.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- Small 10" Malai Chicken Pizza$14.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- Small 10" Malai Paneer Pizza$14.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Small 10" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
Medium
- Medium 12" Achari Chicken Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Medium 12" Butter Chicken Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Medium 12" Chicken Tikka Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- Medium 12" Chilli Paneer Pizza$18.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Medium 12" Curry Chicken Pizza$18.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- Medium 12" Curry Veggie Pizza$18.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- Medium 12" Malai Chicken Pizza$18.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- Medium 12" Malai Paneer Pizza$18.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Medium 12" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$18.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
Large
- Large 14" Achari Chicken Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Large 14" Butter Chicken Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Large 14" Chicken Tikka Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- Large 14" Chilli Paneer Pizza$22.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Large 14" Curry Chicken Pizza$22.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- Large 14" Curry Veggie Pizza$22.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- Large 14" Malai Chicken Pizza$22.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- Large 14" Malai Paneer Pizza$22.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- Large 14" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$22.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
X-Large
- X-Large 20" Achari Chicken Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- X-Large 20" Butter Chicken Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- X-Large 20" Chicken Tikka Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
- X-Large 20" Chilli Paneer Pizza$29.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- X-Large 20" Curry Chicken Pizza$29.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & curry chicken
- X-Large 20" Curry Veggie Pizza$29.99
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, and cilantro
- X-Large 20" Malai Chicken Pizza$29.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & malai chicken
- X-Large 20" Malai Paneer Pizza$29.99
Malai sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onion, cilantro, & marinated paneer
- X-Large 20" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$29.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, Green Onions, fresh cilantro and tandoori chicken
Italian Specialty Pizzas
Small
Small 10" All Meat Lovers
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, beef, bacon, & sausage