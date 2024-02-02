2x points now for loyalty members
Pizza Paradise
Appetizers
- French Fries$6.99
- Masala French Fries$7.99
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.99
6 pieces
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Samosa$6.99
2 pieces
- Potato Wedges$7.99
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
6 pieces
- 10 Traditional wings(Any Flavor) with fries$14.99
- 5 Pc Breaded Chicken Tenders$14.99
- Garlic Bread$6.99
- Small 10'' Garlic Sticks with Cheese$7.99
- Small 10'' Paradise Garlic Sticks with Cheese$9.99
With jalapeño, pineapple, & red onion
- Medium 12'' Garlic Sticks with Cheese$8.99
- Medium 12'' Paradise Garlic Sticks with Cheese$10.99
With jalapeño, pineapple, & red onion
Paradise Fusion Pizzas
Small
- Small 10" Achari Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated achari chicken
- Small 10" Butter Chicken Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & butter chicken
- Small 10" Chicken Tikka Pizza$14.99
Creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & chicken tikka
Small 10" Chilli Paneer Pizza
Organic spicy curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, & marinated paneer
