Best Pizza in Antioch, TN

Welcome to

Pizza Paradise

Satisfy Your Cravings!

Order Online
Best Chicken Wings in Antioch

Welcome to Pizza Paradise

Antioch's best, ready to SATISFY YOUR CRAVINGS

View Menu

  • Nestled in the heart of Antioch, TN, Pizza Paradise exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends. Pizza Paradise offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.

A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Build your own Pizza

Large Selections of toppings, gluten free, thin crust and more.

Customize your pizza

Sign up for rewards and receive 25 points

By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.