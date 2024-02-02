About us
Welcome to Pizza Paradise, where the love for pizza meets the essence of friendship! Founded by two friends with a shared passion for crafting delicious pizzas, our cozy restaurant is a celebration of creativity and flavor. Our commitment to quality has turned Pizza Paradise into a local sensation. Join us on a culinary journey where every slice tells a story of friendship, innovation, and the joy of sharing fantastic food.
We take special care to every order & listen to our customers
The owner is very sweet and the pizza is consistently well made! It's good to know there is a good pizza restaurant in Antioch!
I had this delivered and it arrived still hot! 🔥🔥 The veggie pizza was great, I have never experienced artichoke hearts on a pizza until now and I loved it! It was equally tasty when I was eating cold leftovers. Yum! 😋
I’ve been here two times already and the service and food is great! It’s very nice inside and would recommend this to everyone.